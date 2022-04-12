Greenko, John Cockeril join hands for hydrogen electrolyzers

Greenko ZeroC (GZC), a subsidiary of Greenko Group and John Cockerill, a Belgium-based designer and manufacturer of high-capacity alkaline electrolyzers have signed a framework agreement to exclusively partner in joint market development initiatives for Green Hydrogen Electrolyzers in India.

The tie-up would accelerate the deployment of the green hydrogen ecosystem in India and enable building a gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing plant, with target to ramp up to two gigawatt.

GZC and John Cockerill will combine their strengths to collaborate in all spheres of market evolution for green hydrogen electrolyzers, converting clean energy into carbon free hydrogen.

The pressurised alkaline technology provided by John Cockerill and being the best adapted to the "large scale" hydrogen applications along with Greenko’s lowest cost RE-RTC (round the clock) solutions will enable the lowest Levelised Cost of Hydrogen necessary for the implementation of a large H2 ecosystem in India.

The Gigafactory will include, the full manufacturing electrolyser value chain, including modern nickel coating and will produce electrolysers delivering H2 at 30 bars at the outlet at the highest purity level.

Greenko is already building capacity to cater to the rapidly evolving green hydrogen market globally.

Greenko aims to deliver internationally cost-competitive green hydrogen and associated green molecules.

John Cockerill is, among other technologies, developing the world’s highest capacity electrolysers (6.5 MW commercial) and manufacturing facilities across the globe.

This partnership will facilitate low-cost hydrogen production by enabling delivery of electrolyzers at scale in India, within the next years.

The developments in the H2 industry will help large local industries (refineries, fertilizer plant and steel), the implementation of a large-scale energy ecosystem focused on renewable energies (PV, wind, hydro) and the development of H2 mobility in India.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Greenko, MD, said, the company is partnering with a world-class technology partner in John Cockerill and will jointly develop large-scale green molecule projects in India, accelerating the creation of a hydrogen economy.

Raphael Tilot, CEO, John Cockerill Renewables, said, the partnership will contribute to India’s emergence as a new green energy hub with abundant natural resources, a large domestic market and the potential to cater to the growth of this market globally.