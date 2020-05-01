Commodities

Weak demand drags pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

Weak demand and adequate availability of imported and carryover stocks have dragged masur prices at the mandis in Indore. Masur (bold) declined to ₹5,350 a quintal on scattered arrival of new crop. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹7,000- 7,200, while urad (Mumbai) ruled at ₹6,700. Moong (new) went for ₹9,100-9,200 a quintal. The arrival of new crop has gained momentum. Chana declined to ₹4,150-4,200 a quintal on weak futures and higher supplies.

Published on May 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX to provide special exit option in crude contracts