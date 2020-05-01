Weak demand drags pulses

Weak demand and adequate availability of imported and carryover stocks have dragged masur prices at the mandis in Indore. Masur (bold) declined to ₹5,350 a quintal on scattered arrival of new crop. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹7,000- 7,200, while urad (Mumbai) ruled at ₹6,700. Moong (new) went for ₹9,100-9,200 a quintal. The arrival of new crop has gained momentum. Chana declined to ₹4,150-4,200 a quintal on weak futures and higher supplies.