India’s crude oil output up 4.6 per cent in May

India’s crude oil production rose by 4.6 per cent year-on-year to 2.6 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022. Compared with the target for the month, the output was higher by 2.4 per cent.

Cumulatively, the output during the first two months of FY23 rose around 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.1 MT, while it was higher by 2.9 per cent compared with the target for April and May 2022, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

Indian refineries’ crude processing during May this year stood at 22.6 MT, which is 4.96 per cent higher than target for the month as well as 19.34 per cent higher than May 2021. Total crude oil processed during April and May 2022 was 44.22 MT, which is 3.81 per cent and 13.81 per cent higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Crude oil processing

PSU refineries processed 14.14 MT of crude oil during May 2022, which is 5.61 per cent higher than the target for the month and 32.56 per cent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulatively, the crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 27.87 MT which is 3.94 per cent and 22.02 per cent higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year, respectively.

The private sector and joint venture refineries’ processed 8.51 MT in May, which is 3.91 per cent higher than the target for the month and 2.38 per cent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 1.64 MT, which is 3.58 per cent and 2.10 per cent higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Natural gas

India’s natural gas production during May 2022 was 2,913.65 million standard cubic meters (MSCM), which is 5.06 per cent lower than the monthly target and 6.35 per cent higher than production of May 2021.

Cumulatively, the output during April-May 2022 was 5,740.38 MSCM, which is 5.46 per cent lower when compared with target for the period but 6.48 per cent higher than production during corresponding period of last year.

Petroleum products

The production of petroleum products during May 2021 was 23.25 MT, which is 4.36 per cent higher target for the month and 16.65 per cent higher than the production of May 2021.

Overall production during April and May, 2022 was 46.10 MT, which is 4.90 per cent and 12.83 per cent higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.