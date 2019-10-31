Indonesia plans new agency to bolster palm oil certification

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, plans to create a new agency to conduct independent audits to bolster credibility in its palm oil sustainability certification, the country's deputy coordinating minister of economic affairs said. The $60 billion global palm oil trade has come under fire from environmentalists because of the vast areas of tropical rainforest they say have been cleared to grow the commodity that is consumed by billions of people.
Indonesia and other producers like Malaysia face new European Union (EU) rules dictating that palm oil should be phased out from transport fuel in the bloc after it concluded that it causes deforestation.
“The new agency would be aimed at improving the credibility of the Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil certification (ISPO) certificates,” Deputy Minister Musdhalifah Machmud told a palm oil conference in Bali.
ISPO is supposed to guarantee that land used for palm oil is legally owned, does not encroach on forests and is cleared using good agriculture practices, not slash-and-burn methods.
Some environmental groups, however, view ISPO as weaker than international certification schemes.
The new agency was included in a revised regulation now awaiting President Joko Widodo's approval, said Machmud
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism