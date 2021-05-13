Initiate longs in copper; stop loss at ₹750

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Since March 2020, the price of copper has been steadily appreciating. As a result, the continuous contract of the metal on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been witnessing a sustained rally. Although it overcame two corrective phases in 2020, the price action largely remained sideways where there was no dip in price.
However, by the end of February this year, the futures faced a resistance and declined from ₹732 to ₹664, losing about nine per cent within a month.
The price level of ₹660 was a strong support and the overall trend being up, the contract did not fall further.
Following a brief period of consolidation, the futures started to rally and moved above the prior high and hit a new high of ₹812.6 on Monday.
However, the price moderated below the ₹800-mark. Nevertheless, the trend is positive and as long as the support band of ₹750 and ₹768 holds, we can approach the metal with a bullish inclination.
Positive bias is affirmed by indicators like the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence on the daily chart as both stay in their respective bullish territory.
Moreover, the average directional index shows good strength in rally and the volume is increasing as the price moves up. These are solid signals of an uptrend. Hence, traders can initiate long positions in copper futures (May series) on dips with stop-loss at ₹750. The contract is likely to move past above ₹800 again and might touch ₹820.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...