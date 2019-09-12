Iron ore’s fortunes to wane due to weak China demand

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Iron ore faces a long, slow slide over the coming half-decade. Prices are poised to decline over the long term as the impact of weakening demand in biggest buyer China will more than offset gains in consumption seen in other emerging markets including India, according to Citigroup Inc.
Steel demand is no longer going to be what it was, Ed Morse, global head of commodity research, said in an interview. No combination of India, Brazil and any other emerging-market country, no matter how big, is going to replace what China did alone, he said, referring to a spike in demand from the nations fixed-asset investment extravaganza, between the 1990s to 2010.
Iron ore’s fortunes -- and those of the top miners in Australia and Brazil, including Vale SA and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. -- largely turn on the strength and trajectory of demand in China, which buys about 70 per cent of seaborne cargoes. As Asia’s top economy slows and the government steers growth away from infrastructure and heavy industry to consumers, steel demand is expected to flatten, then ease, although there’s no consensus on the timing of the shift.
We have been long-term bearish iron ore, Morse said in Singapore. Its a combination of unbelievably cheap, new raw material from Australia and Brazil, and a dampening of demand at the same time.
Benchmark prices will end this year at the mid-$90s a tonnes, before falling to $75 at the end of 2020, he said. Five years out, they are seen at $55 a tonnes -- a level that’s still well above current costs of production at the largest miners. Spot ore was last at $94.10 a tonnes, up 30 per cent in 2019, according to Mysteel Global.
Top Player
At present, China dominates the global steel industry, even as output in India has been expanding at a rapid clip. In July, mainland mills pumped out 85.2 million tonnes of crude steel or 54 per cent of the worldwide total. Second-placed India made 9.2 million tonnes, or 5.9 per cent. Brazil placed ninth, making 2.4 million.
BHP Group, the world’s largest miner, said last month it’s base case is that Chinese steel production has entered a plateau phase, with the literal peak to occur no later than the middle of next decade.
In its latest quarterly outlook, the Australian government said China’s steel output is expected to decline gradually, hurt by moderating consumption, more stringent environmental curbs and reductions in mill capacity. Production will ease to 926 million tonnes in 2021 from 940 million this year, it said.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports