Kanan Devan gears up for online sale of premium teas

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Come April, super premium speciality teas from Kanan Devan will be available online, thanks to surging demand from upcountry buyers.
The Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company, South India’s largest tea producer with an annual production of 25 million kg, will launch an e-commerce portal on April 1. The date marks the beginning of the 13th year of the company’s operations in Munnar since it took over operations from the erstwhile Tata Tea Ltd on April 1, 2005.
K Mathew Abraham, Managing Director and CEO, told BusinessLine that some Kanan Devan teas are available on Amazon, and the clientele response to its single-origin teas such as Green Tea classic, White Tea, Rose Tea Premium under the Ripple Tea brand has been very good.
Marketing these super premium speciality tea products through the e-portal www.kdhptea.com will help the company reach customers across geographies. As an introductory offer, it will offer attractive discounts.
Abraham said the company’s branded tea business has been growing at a healthy 20 per cent a year though the sale of these products was largely confined to Kerala.
KDHP’s Green Tea Classic is a popular green tea produced from one leaf and a bud, which renders it rich in polyphenols; and being high-grown imparts a unique flavour and aroma, he added.
Asked about the tea sector’s prospects in 2017, Abraham said he hopes the early rains in March will enable better production in April and May. But follow-up showers are critical, since the sector experienced a bad drought.
Regarding pricing, Abraham said, “orthodox teas are expected to do better this year as well due to the shortfall in Sri Lankan production. The CTC market hinges on supply-demand factors; South India was affected by one of the worst droughts last year, and with lower Kenyan production due to unfavourable weather since November, we expect CTC prices to be firm in the new season.”
Today, increases in tea prices are not in line with cost of production and wages, and “unless this gap is narrowed, the sector could continue to face crises,” Abraham added.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor