Kochi tea prices steam up on exporters’ participation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Active participation of exporters especially to CIS countries and West Asia has lifted leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions this week.
The market for orthodox leaf in Nilgiri whole leaf was higher by a longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more, following quality. This is evident in the higher price tag received for Sutton GSOP at ₹333 in Nilgiri whole leaf in sale 12. The offered quantity was 2,27,781 kg, which realized an average price of ₹162.71 per kg.
According to traders, the market was strong and firm in Kochi because of the ensuing holidays next week on account of Good Friday and Easter.
The CTC leaf market also remained steady to firm for brokens and Fannings and sometimes dearer, following quality. The quantity offered was 58,000 kg. An improved export demand noticed at the bottom of the market.
Despite improved arrivals at 10,64,616 kg, the dust market was lower by ₹2 to ₹5 due to a subdued buying by blenders. However, PD grade witnessed strong features and appreciated in value. Major packaters lent only fair support.
Traders expect a very strong demand from Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and improved enquiries from upcountry buyers. There were some export enquiries at the bottom of the market.
The orthodox dust market barely remained steady and tended to ease. The quantity offered was 6500 kg.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...