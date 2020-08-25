Limited supplies lift chana

Most of the pulses and pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore witnessed bullish trend with demand outstripping availability.

Amidst weak availability and declining supplies from Nafed, chana (kanta) rose to ₹4,700 a quintal. Compared to last week, chana is ruling ₹200 a quintal higher.

Rise in chana also lifted its dal with chana dal (average) today being quoted at ₹5,300-5,400, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,600-5,650, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 a quintal, respectively.

Dollar chana also traded higher at ₹6,000-6,600 a quintal amidst scattered domestic demand and weak availability. In container, dollar chana (44/46 count) ruled at ₹6,900, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹6,500 a quintal.

Arrival of dollar chana in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today was recorded at 7,000 bags against 1,500 bags in Indore mandis.