Limited supplies lift mustard

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Mustard seeds in Madhya Pradesh mandis have been trading higher for the past some time with demand outstripping availability.
Given depleting domestic stock and dependency on Nafed stock, future of mustard seeds appears bullish until the arrival of new crop, said Suresh Mantri, a mustard seeds trader from Neemuch.
Mustard seeds (Nimari) today ruled at ₹ 4,850-75 a quintal. On the other hand, in Neemuch mandi, mustard seeds (best quality) ruled at ₹ 4,920-5,090, mustard seeds (medium) at ₹ 4,775- 4,870, while mustard seeds (average) was quoted at ₹ 4,650- 4,740 a quintal, respectively.
In futures also, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its November and December contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹ 5,550 (+12) and ₹ 5,560 (+16) a quintal, respectively.
Weak availability of mustard seeds with the crushers also lifted plant deliveries for Jaipur line today to ₹ 5,680-85 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.10 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 65,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh/Gujarat/Punjab, Haryana - 5,000 bags each, while 15,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...