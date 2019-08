Declining arrival has lifted chana prices in the past one week by ₹100 with chana (Kanta) rose to ₹4,325-50 a quintal, while chana (desi) rose to ₹4,250 and chana (vishal) to ₹4,100-4,200 a quintal. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,200-5,300, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,400-5,500, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 respectively.