MCX-Aluminium still trades at overbought levels

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
The Aluminium futures continuous contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) extended the short-term uptrend in that past week by gaining 2.4 per cent. So far this week, the contract has surged 1 per cent, trading at around ₹161. Since registering a low at ₹125.6 in late May this year, the contract has been on a medium term uptrend.
Moreover, it has been on a short-term uptrend from early October that accelerated last week. The now trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. But currently hovers in the overbought territory as the daily relative strength index indicates.
Also, the weekly RSI features in the overbought territory implying a near-term correction is likely. The contract has a key resistance ahead at ₹165 which can probably limit the short term uptrend temporarily. A corrective decline from current levels or from ₹165 is on the cards.
Therefore, traders with a short-term perspective can consider booking profit partial at around ₹165 and stay watchful. That said, an emphatic break above ₹165 can take the contract northwards to ₹170 and then to ₹170 levels.
On the downside, a plunge below the immediate support level of ₹157 can drag the contract down to ₹152 and then to ₹150. A decisive fall below the vital base level of ₹150 will alter the short-term uptrend and drag the contract down to ₹147 and then to ₹144.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...