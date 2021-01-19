MCX cotton deposits up 285% in Dec 2020

MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has received an encouraging response with cotton deposits in the current season (started last October) till date.

The deposits have nearly tripled as of December-end to 80,250 bales against 20,825 bales in December 2019 — registering a whopping increase of 285 per cent.

The open interest stood at 4,236 lots at the end of December 2020, up compared with 3,868 lots from December 2019, the exchange said in a statement.