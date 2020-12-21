MCX-Crude oil: Bulls regaining traction

Bulls seemed to slow down when the January contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) entered the sideways phase for two weeks since late November – it was largely oscillating between ₹3,300 and ₹3,450.

Until then the contract had rallied for about a month from its low of ₹2,823. However, last week, it regained traction and decisively breached the important level of ₹3,500 and ended the week at ₹3,618 after registering a fresh high of ₹3,639.

Thus, the uptrend looks to have resumed and the contract is likely to post more gains in the upcoming trading sessions. On the upside, the futures price could rally to hit ₹3,700, which can act as a hurdle. A breakout of this level can possibly lift it to ₹3,750. But in case if the contract softens from here, the nearest support levels can be spotted at ₹3,550, ₹3,500 and ₹3,430.

Supporting the bull trend, the daily relative strength indicator, which lies in the positive territory, is showing a fresh uptick, hinting at increasing strength in the up-move. But the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart has been flat; however, it remains in the bullish zone. Also, the price is well above the 21-day moving average, meaning the momentum is strong.

Considering the above factors, traders can be bullish and initiate fresh long position on declines with stop-loss at ₹3,500. The contract can potentially rally to ₹3,700 and subsequently to ₹3,750.