MCX-Zinc: Initiate longs on declines

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Extending the uptrend, the November futures contract of zinc on Multi Commodity Exchage (MCX) advanced through the current week and is trading around ₹205.
Following the breakout of the important level of ₹200 a couple of weeks ago, the outlook has turned positive. The 21-day moving average (DMA) has crossed over the 50-DMA, indicating the possibility of the contract establishing a medium-term uptrend.
Corroborating the bullish bias, the daily relative strength index has been rising along with the price and the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart retains the upward trajectory.
Hence, the contract is likely to advance to ₹210 in the upcoming trading sessions. A breakout of this level can lift the price to ₹220. But in case the contract falls from current level, the support band of ₹198 and ₹200 can potentially arrest the decline. But a breach of this level can drag the contract to ₹194 - its 50-DMA.
Since the major trend in bullish, traders can take positive view and initiate fresh long position in declines with stop-loss at ₹198.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...