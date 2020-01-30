Mixed trend continues in rubber

Physical rubber prices continued to remain mixed on Thursday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹136 a kg consecutively for the third day according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹132 a kg by Dealers. Sharp declines in TOCOM futures and the absence of quantity buyers kept the domestic markets under pressure during the day..The undercurrent was weak as ISNR 20 and latex fell further on low demand.

February futures dropped to ₹133.89 (134.88), March to ₹135.80 (137.03) and April to ₹139.42 (140.15) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were down by 0.73 per cent with a volume of 319 lots and total trade value of 428.46 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹111.06 (111.42) a kg at Bangkok. February futures surrendered to ₹105.05 (107.33), March to ₹113.72 (116.28) and April to ₹116.21 (119.02) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 136 (136); RSS-5: 130 (130); ISNR 20: 118 (118.50) and Latex (60% drc): 85 (85.50).