Commodities

Mixed trend in rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Bearish overseas markets drag down domestic prices

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Tuesday. RSS-4 finished flat at ₹153 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed unchanged at ₹149 a kg as reported by the dealers. The trend was mixed following another weak closing in global markets, while the remaining counters including Latex ended in red on buyer resistance.

Natural rubber futures declined in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The front month November delivery was down by 145 Yuan (₹1627.60) to close at 12,755 Yuan (₹143,159.38) a tonne.

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹160.54 (159.57) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹111.64 (112.56) and Latex to ₹112.73 (114.21) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:153 (153); RSS-5: 144 (145); ISNR 20: 121 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 106 (107).

