Mixed trend in rubber

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Monday. RSS 4 continued to close unchanged at ₹172 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board.
As per reports, lockdown restrictions continued to weigh over the sentiments, though tight supplies were expected to extend further support to prices. Meanwhile, RSS 5 and ISNR 20 regained strength mainly on bargain hunting at lower levels reacting closely to global cues and domestic supply concerns.
In futures, the front month May delivery was down 0.64 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹168 per kg with a volume of 40 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹172.37 (171.45) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹122.93 (123.20), while Latex firmed up to ₹114.77 (114.58) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for June delivery was up 165 Yuan (₹1,872.10) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,500 Yuan (₹153,172.45) a tonne with a volume of 82 lots and open interest 363 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:172 (172); RSS 5: 169.50 (169); ISNR20: 155(154) and Latex (60% drc): 128 (128).
The Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in diseases and pests of rubber and their control measures on May 31 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The medium of instruction will be Malayalam. Fee for the training is ₹119 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration and ₹118 for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration.
The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code-CBIN 0284150 in favour of Director, Training, Rubber Board, Kottayam. For further details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...