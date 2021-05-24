Mixed trend in rubber

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Monday. RSS 4 continued to close unchanged at ₹172 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board.

As per reports, lockdown restrictions continued to weigh over the sentiments, though tight supplies were expected to extend further support to prices. Meanwhile, RSS 5 and ISNR 20 regained strength mainly on bargain hunting at lower levels reacting closely to global cues and domestic supply concerns.

In futures, the front month May delivery was down 0.64 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹168 per kg with a volume of 40 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹172.37 (171.45) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹122.93 (123.20), while Latex firmed up to ₹114.77 (114.58) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The natural rubber contract for June delivery was up 165 Yuan (₹1,872.10) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,500 Yuan (₹153,172.45) a tonne with a volume of 82 lots and open interest 363 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:172 (172); RSS 5: 169.50 (169); ISNR20: 155(154) and Latex (60% drc): 128 (128).

Online training

The Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in diseases and pests of rubber and their control measures on May 31 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The medium of instruction will be Malayalam. Fee for the training is ₹119 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration and ₹118 for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration.

The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code-CBIN 0284150 in favour of Director, Training, Rubber Board, Kottayam. For further details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in.