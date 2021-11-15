Mixed trend in rubber

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹180 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹175, according to dealers. The trend was partially mixed as Latex improved a tad on fresh buying amidst low supplies.
An acute shortage of the raw material continued to cast its shadow over the market, while intensified rains forestalled growers once again from increasing output during the ongoing peak production season.
“We are not able to tap even twice in a week,” a tapper said. “If tapping is not done at regular intervals, the yield may drop up to 50 per cent”. In fact, Kerala received 117 per cent more rainfall so far than normal in October as reported by the weather department.
The most active November delivery was up 2.10 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹183.90 per kg with a volume of 35 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS3 (spot) inched up to ₹142.77 (142.12) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹131.77 (127.99) and Latex to ₹100.13 (99.37) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the January 2022 delivery was up 1.82 percent from previous days settlement price to close at 15.40 Yuan (Rs.169.64) per kg with a volume of 233,739 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:180 (180), RSS-5: 178 (178), ISNR20: 167 (167) and Latex (60% drc): 131 (130.50).
Rubber growers may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about the Rubber Production Incentive Scheme (RPIS) of the Kerala government, being implemented through the Board. PR Sivaraman, Assistant Development Officer, Rubber Board will answer the queries on the subject on Wednesday ( November 17) from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The call centre number is 0481 - 2576622.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...