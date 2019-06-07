Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar prices at Vashi showed a mixed trend for fine and fair qualities, but remained unchanged at naka and mill levels on routine demand-supply.

On Thursday, 15-16 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-₹3,150 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-₹3,180 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,216-₹3,262 and M-grade ₹3,242-₹3,382. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-₹3,250 and M-grade ₹3,240-₹3,300.