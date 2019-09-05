Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar prices ruled mixed with a steady trend on Thursday. At Vashi, the arrivals were 61 – 62 and local dispatches were at the same level. On Wednesday, 18-20 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,200-3,280 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,300-3, 380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,322-3,452 and M-grade ₹3,450-3,610. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,300-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,510.