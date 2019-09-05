Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

Sugar prices ruled mixed with a steady trend on Thursday. At Vashi, the arrivals were 61 – 62 and local dispatches were at the same level. On Wednesday, 18-20 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,200-3,280 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,300-3, 380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,322-3,452 and M-grade ₹3,450-3,610. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,300-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,510.

Published on September 05, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coonoor tea auction volume falls