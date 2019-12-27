Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on December 27, 2019 Published on December 27, 2019

Sugar prices at Vashi increased by ₹5-10 for bold quality while remained steady for fair quality. On Thursday,19-20 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,252-3,375 and M-grade ₹3,362-3,592. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,275-3,475.

