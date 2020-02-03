Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

Updated on February 03, 2020

 

On Saturday, only 14-15 mills sold 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,210 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,390. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,392 and M-grade ₹3,382- 3,595. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.

commodities market
