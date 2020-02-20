Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

February 20, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed on Thursday. Naka rates declined by ₹10 on ease demand. Mill tender rates were steady on lack of volume on Wednesday evening due to Shivaji Jayanti holiday.

As market will closed on Friday for Shivratri festival, arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 60- 62 truckloads level. In Maharashtra ex mill rates were ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,272-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,592.

Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,285 and M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.

