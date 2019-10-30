Mixed trend in sugar prices

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and remained weak at the upper level at the naka and mill level on Wednesday. On Muhurat trading, the majority of the mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,400 of M-grade. Freight rates were steady. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,412 and M-grade ₹3,452-3,570. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,190-3,340 and M-grade ₹3,300-3,515.