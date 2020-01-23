Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar prices

Updated on January 23, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi were up by ₹2-5 for M-grade on retail demand support but weaken by ₹10 at naka level on eased demand on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 14-16 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,370 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,280-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,392- 3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,300 and M- grade ₹3,290-3,490.

