Mixed trend in sugar prices

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed on Monday. The Vashi market carries sufficient inventory of 110-115 truck loads, keeping local traders’ fresh buying limited. On Saturday, Maharashtra’s 18-20 mills sold 45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,272-3,361 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,600. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,285; M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.

