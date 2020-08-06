Mixed trend in Sugar

Sugar prices at Vashi showed a mixed trend while the upper naka and mill level prices were steady on Thursday. Lesser demand for thin quality sugar due to the rains pushed its prices down by ₹5-10 per quintal, while the higher offtake for bold quality lifted the prices by same margin. Continuous rain has slowed down local dispatches resulting in limited activities at Vashi in last two days. Selling sentiments at producing level kept morale steady to weak.

Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates were (₹/Quintal):

S-grade ₹3,310-3,400 (₹3,310-3,392) and M-grade ₹3,410-3,600 (₹3,420-3,590).

Naka delivery rates were (₹/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,250-3,310 (₹3,260-3,320) and M-grade ₹3,370-3,420 (₹3,380-3,430) .