Mixed trend in turmeric

Spot prices of turmeric remained unchanged, while that of futures showed a negative trend. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new turmeric (finger) was sold at ₹5,809-6,710 a quintal and ₹5,189-6,000 for root variety. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric fetched ₹5,593-6,699 and root variety ₹5,107-6,239. Of the arrival of 768 bags, 569 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,444-6,691 and the root variety at ₹5,112-6,289.

