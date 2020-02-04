Mixed trend seen in rubber prices

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Spot rubber prices showed mixed trend on Tuesday . RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs. 132.50 per kg by traders. According to observers, sentiment remained neutral during the latter half of the session following a moderate recovery in domestic futures. RSS 4 weakened further to Rs. 132.50 (133.00) and Rs.128.50 (129.00) per kg respectively as reported by the Rubber Board and Dealers. Meanwhile RSS 5 and ISNR 20 lost further amidst low volumes.
In futures, the February contracts improved to Rs. 131.91 (128.73), March to Rs. 133.75 (130.04) and April to Rs. 136.67 (133.30) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up by 2.47% with a volume of 329 lots and total trade value of 429.40 lakh.
RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs. 106.61 (108.18) per kg at Bangkok. The February futures slid to Rs. 91.73 (100.02), March to Rs. 107.87 (109.23) and April to Rs.112.44 (112.53) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
The year 2019 has witnessed more than half a million hectare of yielding rubber trees getting affected by a new fungal disease and the world output falling by 0.7% due to the disease, unfavourable prices and climatic factors, according to Mr. R. B. Premadasa, Secretary-General, Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC). On the other hand , economic slowdown, crisis in the auto sector, trade uncertainties, and geopolitical factors have translated into a 1.0% fall in the world consumption in 2019.
Although the new year had initially brought cheer to the sector in the form of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deals on January 15 that renewed hopes on demand from China, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has clouded the expectation at least for Q1 2020. It is early to gauge the implications of the outbreak of coronavirus on the demand prospects of NR.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 132.50 (132.50)
RSS-5: 126.00 (127.00)
ISNR 20: 114.50 (115.50)
and
Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...