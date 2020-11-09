Commodities

NCDEX-COCUDAKL breaches a hurdle

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

Between June and September this year, the December futures contract of cottonseed oil cake (COCUDAKL) on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) witnessed a considerable fall in price. That is, it declined from about ₹2,000 levels to make a low of ₹1,766 in early September, losing nearly 12 per cent.

But then, the contract entered consolidation phase where it was largely oscillating between ₹1,780 and ₹1,900. Following this, it broke out of the resistance as it opened with a gap-up on Monday. This has opened the door for further strengthening and the possibility of a trend reversal, at least in the near-term, looks high.

Supporting the positive outlook, the daily relative strength index is showing a fresh uptick and has crossed over the midpoint level of 50. The moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart, which is in the bullish zone, is hinting at a fresh build of upward momentum.

Traders can initiate fresh long positions in the contract with stop-loss at ₹1,850 and look for a potential target of ₹2,250.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.