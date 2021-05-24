Commodities

NCDEX cuts transaction fees on futures trade

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 24, 2021

A charge of ₹6 will be made for trades up to ₹50 crore

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange of India (NCDEX) will reduce the transaction fees on futures trade to be executed on its platform from July 1.

For members whose average daily traded volume up to ₹100 crore, the transaction charge has been reduced to ₹5.50 per ₹1 lakh. On trades above ₹100 crore and up to ₹300 crore the charges will be ₹4.50 per lakh and on incremental average daily traded volume above ₹300 crore the fees will be ₹3.50.

Currently, the exchange charges ₹6 for trades up to ₹50 crore and ₹5 for trades between ₹50 crore and ₹250 crore. The charges for trade above ₹250 crore the fees is ₹4.

The transaction charges will be flat ₹3 per lakh for special category commodities such as barley, kapas, paddy (basmati), moong (unprocessed), bajra and sesame seeds.

Transaction charges will be an uniform ₹1 per lakh for commodities such as maize, crude palm oil, cotton, wheat, agridex, soyabean meal, steel and gur.

Published on May 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NCDEX
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.