NCDEX cuts transaction fees on futures trade

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange of India (NCDEX) will reduce the transaction fees on futures trade to be executed on its platform from July 1.
For members whose average daily traded volume up to ₹100 crore, the transaction charge has been reduced to ₹5.50 per ₹1 lakh. On trades above ₹100 crore and up to ₹300 crore the charges will be ₹4.50 per lakh and on incremental average daily traded volume above ₹300 crore the fees will be ₹3.50.
Currently, the exchange charges ₹6 for trades up to ₹50 crore and ₹5 for trades between ₹50 crore and ₹250 crore. The charges for trade above ₹250 crore the fees is ₹4.
The transaction charges will be flat ₹3 per lakh for special category commodities such as barley, kapas, paddy (basmati), moong (unprocessed), bajra and sesame seeds.
Transaction charges will be an uniform ₹1 per lakh for commodities such as maize, crude palm oil, cotton, wheat, agridex, soyabean meal, steel and gur.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...