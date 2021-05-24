NCDEX cuts transaction fees on futures trade

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange of India (NCDEX) will reduce the transaction fees on futures trade to be executed on its platform from July 1.

For members whose average daily traded volume up to ₹100 crore, the transaction charge has been reduced to ₹5.50 per ₹1 lakh. On trades above ₹100 crore and up to ₹300 crore the charges will be ₹4.50 per lakh and on incremental average daily traded volume above ₹300 crore the fees will be ₹3.50.

Currently, the exchange charges ₹6 for trades up to ₹50 crore and ₹5 for trades between ₹50 crore and ₹250 crore. The charges for trade above ₹250 crore the fees is ₹4.

The transaction charges will be flat ₹3 per lakh for special category commodities such as barley, kapas, paddy (basmati), moong (unprocessed), bajra and sesame seeds.

Transaction charges will be an uniform ₹1 per lakh for commodities such as maize, crude palm oil, cotton, wheat, agridex, soyabean meal, steel and gur.