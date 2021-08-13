New vehicle scrappage policy to attract ₹10,000-cr investments: PM Modi

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India will witness fresh investments of ₹10,000 crore under the new National Automobile Scrappage Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while virtually launching the policy on Friday.
The policy will give a new identity to the mobility and auto-mobile sector in the country. In the 21st Century, India needs to aim for clean, congestion free, and convenient mobility, that will bring positive results to the lives of every citizen, Modi said while virtually addressing the Investor Summit for the scrappage infrastructure at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.
Modi said the policy will play a big role in removing unfit and polluting vehicles in a scientific manner. “The policy is an important link to achieve the circular economy of waste to wealth. It will also energise India’s auto sector and metal sector under the principles of reuse, recycle, and recover,” he said.
Addressing the Summit, Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, said that India had about one crore cars without valid fitness parameters. That was adding to pollution and fuel costs. “Therefore, we thought to bring a scrappage policy. Replacing old vehicles with new ones will benefit the environment by 10-12 per cent. Gadkari added that the new scrappage policy will generate direct and indirect employment for about 50,000 people.
Under the policy, a scrapping certificate would be issued for a vehicle, based on which there would be no registration fees required for the new vehicle purchase. The government may also provide some concessions on road tax. “The families would be able to save on costs of maintenance and repair of the vehicle with better fuel efficiency. This policy would benefit the common man in all manners,” he added.
The policy recognises workers at scrapping facilities and small businessmen, who can become agents for authorised scrapping centers. The auto and metal industry is also set to get a big boost with the policy, which would make scrap steel available locally. India had to import scrap steel worth ₹23,000 crore last year “because, the scrapping that we do in India isn’t productive and energy recovery is almost nil,” Modi said.
“Gujarat has witnessed the benefits of ship recycling, while it can also become a big hub of auto scrapping,” he added.
Six memoranda of understanding (MoU) for the same were signed in the presence of the Chief Minister Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister, Gadkari.
Rupani said the state is currently an auto-mobile hub and would capitalise on its existing ecosystem to become a hub for vehicle scrapping too.
