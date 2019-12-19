Nilgiris tea output down 15 per cent

Tea production in the Nilgiris, the largest tea growing district in the South, has fallen by 15.19 per cent till November, compared with the same period last year.

Although northeast monsoon was active in November, tea estates suffered from low sunshine hours, pulling down the harvest. For healthy growth of tea bushes, good rainfall with intermittent sunshine is necessary.

The average sunshine hour in November was only 3.1 hours a day. Many estates complained that they did not receive sunshine on most days of the month.

Consequently, tea producing companies in the Nilgiris have informed the Tea Board that their production in November was 1.36 million kg (mkg) as against 1.42 mkg in November 2018, marking a fall of 4.25 per cent.