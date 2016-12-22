Nilgiris tea output drops by 22%

Tea production in the Nilgiris, the largest tea growing district, dropped by 24.13 per cent in last month over November 2015 and by 21.69 per cent in the 11 months compared to 2015. Companies have informed the Tea Board that their production in November dropped to 0.88 million kg (mkg) from 1.16 mkg in November 2015 due to dry weather. This fall of 0.28 mkg marked a decline of 24.13 per cent. The five-year mean production was higher at 1.22 mkg. In the 11 months of current calendar, the Nilgiris produced 10.98 mkg against 14.71 mkg in the same period of 2015. This fall of 3.19 mkg marked a decline of 21.69 per cent. The five-year mean production was higher at 13.67 mkg.