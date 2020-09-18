Now, trade water on Wall Street

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
If the record heat and wildfires ravaging California weren’t a clear enough sign that the climate is changing, then consider this: Wall Street is about to start trading futures contracts on the state’s water supply.
The contracts are the first of their kind in the US and are being created by CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange. They are intended, CME says, to both allow California’s big water consumers — like almond farms and municipalities — to hedge against surging prices and can act as a benchmark that signals how acute water scarcity is becoming in the state and, more broadly, across the globe.
Water supplies have been tight for years in California, and large parts of Asia and Africa also face the potential of scarcity as temperatures rise. Almost two-thirds of the world’s population is expected to face water shortages by 2025, according to the CME.
“Water scarcity is certainly one of the biggest challenges facing communities and individuals today across the globe, where currently about 2 billion people are already living in countries experiencing high water stress,” Tim McCourt, the global head of equity index and alternative investment products at CME, said in an interview.
“It’s really a unique mechanism for investors themselves and California to be able to at the very least understand and price the risk and potentially hedge the risk of water price volatility,” said Carter Malloy, founder and chief executive officer of AcreTrader, a farmland investing platform.
Climate advocates have warned in recent years for the potential of water wars as competition increases between needs from agriculture, energy and growing cities.
CME’s contract, tied to the $1.1-billion California water market, will launch late this year, pending regulatory review, and will be based on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index, the bourse said on Thursday.
In California, about 40 per cent of water currently consumed in the state goes to crop production. The CME contract will help to create a forward curve so users can hedge future price risk, the bourse said.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...