Oil drops as demand risk rises, US stockpiles fall less than expected

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Oil prices fell on Thursday as major producers warned of a risk to demand recovery if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged, while US crude inventories dropped less than expected.
Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $45.01 a barrel by 0442 GMT, having slipped 0.2 per cent in the previous session.
US oil was down 38 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $42.55 a barrel, after inching higher on Wednesday.
Stockpiles of crude in the United States fell a fourth straight week, even as net imports rose, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. However, the 1.6 million-barrel decline for the week to August 14 was less than a Reuters poll showing expectations for a 2.7 million-barrel fall.
Fuel demand was down 14 per cent from the year-earlier period over the last four weeks, the EIA data also showed.
Global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels as soon as the fourth quarter, the Saudi Energy minister said on Wednesday, while urging the kingdom's OPEC+ partners to comply with a deal to cut output.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was speaking at a virtual meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia — a grouping known as OPEC+. The meeting was reviewing compliance with production cuts and left output reductions unchanged.
“The positive outcome from the OPEC+ meeting was counter-balance (to) the EIA reporting that US oil inventories last week fell by (less than the) consensus,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures.
Still, a draft OPEC+ statement, seen by Reuters, said a second extended wave of the pandemic posed a major risk for the oil market recovery.
The group pressed members such as Nigeria and Iraq to do more to meet their quota commitments after they exceeded them between May and July.
OPEC on its own in past decades generally produced well over 30 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil but after this year’s cuts in its output have fallen to 20 million to 22 million bpd.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Coffee at current levels. Since recording a ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...