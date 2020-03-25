Oil ekes out gains as U.S. stimulus hopes lift global markets

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. crude touched a high of $25.10 a barrel early in the session and was at $24.61 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 2.5%, by 1243 GMT.
Brent crude was trading up 49 cents, or 1.8%, at $27.64 a barrel.
The U.S. Congress may vote on Wednesday on the $2 trillion stimulus package which boosted stock markets on Tuesday.
Still, demand for oil products, especially jet fuel, is falling worldwide as more governments announce nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus, putting a lid on oil price gains.
“It will be difficult to lift demand if lockdowns are announced in many countries and airline services remain suspended,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
“Threats of increasing supplies by OPEC and Russia are other downside risks for the market,” they added, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia failed to extend an agreement to cut production and support prices beyond end-March.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely built for a ninth successive week, while inventories of refined products were expected to have dropped last week with gasoline set to decline for the eighth straight week, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...