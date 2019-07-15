Oil prices edge down

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Oil prices edged down on Monday, dragged down by expectations that China, the world's largest crude oil importer, will post its slowest pace of economic growth in at least 27 years as the Sino-US trade war bites.
Brent crude futures for September fell 6 cents to $66.66 a barrel by 0022 GMT. U.S. crude for August was down 5 cents at $60.16 a barrel, after both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect China on Monday to report its gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.2 per cent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992, the earliest quarterly data on record.
Beijing could step up support measures that could be positive for oil demand, but analysts say the room for aggressive stimulus is limited by fears of adding to already high debt levels and structural risks.
Oil prices remained supported by lower U.S. oil production after a tropical storm slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73 per cent, or 1.38 million barrels per day.
Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued to operate despite flood threats.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...