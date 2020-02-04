Oil prices rebound from virus slump amid recovery across markets

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, matching moves in other financial markets as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year.
Brent crude was at $54.66 a barrel by 0227 GMT, up 21 cents, or nearly 0.4 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 32 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $50.43 a barrel.
Both Brent and WTI are currently down by more 20 per cent from this year's peak on January 6.
“The rebound of crude oil prices reflects improved trading sentiment (across the Asia-Pacific region), as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak alleviated somewhat. Asian equity markets also recovered from yesterday's losses,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets.
She said recovery was also helped by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies considering further supply cuts amid concerns that this will dampen the outlook for global energy demand.
Three OPEC+ sources and a industry source familiar with discussions told Reuters on Monday that OPEC and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, were considering cutting their oil output by a further 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the impact on oil demand from the coronavirus.
“Some half-a-million barrels cut is expected, but we won't rule out an even deeper cut should the situation worsen,” said Yang. “This expectation boosted oil trading today.”
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...