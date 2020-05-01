Oil prices surge as US stockpiles grow less than feared, output cuts kick in

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Oil prices jumped on Friday, extending the previous session's gains, buoyed by a lower-than-expected gain in US crude inventories and the start of output cuts in a bid to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude for July delivery, which started trading on Friday as the new front-month contract, was up $1.10, or 4.2 per cent, at $27.58 a barrel by 0013 GMT. Brent gained 12 per cent on Thursday.
US crude for June delivery climbed $1.37, or 7.3 per cent, to $20.21 a barrel, having gained 25 per cent in the previous session.
“This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the US market,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.
US Energy Information Administration data showed crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.
The other significant support factor on Friday was the official start of output cuts agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers like Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - to counter sliding demand.
“OPEC+ quotas are due to kick in on Friday, suggesting short-term supply conditions have likely peaked,” AxiCorp's Innes said.
The OPEC+ deal covers a cut in production of nearly 10 million barrels per day (bpd), a record level.
That, nevertheless, falls well short of the roughly 30 million bpd of demand that has evaporated amid the coronavirus pandemic as much of the world's population remains under some form of economic and social lockdown.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...