Oil steadies as global demand worries spark fall

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Oil ticked higher early on Thursday after falling in the previous session as more signs of slowing global growth added to demand concerns, with Middle East tensions underpinning prices.
Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $63.24 a barrel by 0053 GMT, after dropping 1% overnight, falling for the first time in four sessions.
US West Texas Intermediate crude were 12 cents, or 0.2%, higher at $55.99 a barrel, having dropped 1.6% in the previous session.
Sentiment in the oil market has darkened as investors worry that slowing global economic growth will weaken demand for oil.
A series of purchasing manager index readings in the United States and Europe were weaker than expected, confirming concerns about slower economic growth amid a trade war between the United States and China.
“Global growth concerns are driving energy prices lower as forecasts keep getting downgraded even as the US will be sending a trade team to China next week,” Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
Set against those worries are ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf by Iranian forces last week.
The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader was quoted on Wednesday as saying that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation.
“Concerns about Middle East tensions are keeping oil prices supported as Iran has warned about the presence of naval ships out of the Persian Gulf,” Esparza said.
Britain, meanwhile, gained initial support from France, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf.
Sweden said on Wednesday it was holding talks with Iran, Britain and others over the seized tanker, which is Swedish owned.
The market shrugged off a bigger-than-forecast drawdown in US crude inventories, which fell nearly 11 million barrels last week.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Given the current market volatility, investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Zee Entertainment ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...