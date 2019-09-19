Commodities

Oilseed prices stable

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

The majority of oils in Indore mandis ruled stable on subdued demand and weak global cues with soya refined quoted at ₹760-62 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹720-725. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹681, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹750, while groundnut oil ruled ₹1,050-1,070 for 10 kg.

Mustard seeds was quoted at ₹3,625 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,450. Soybean at ₹3,850 a quintal. In future, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its September and October contracts on the NCEDX today closing at ₹3,924 and ₹3,939 a quintal respectively.

