Oilseed prices stable

The majority of oils in Indore mandis ruled stable on subdued demand and weak global cues with soya refined quoted at ₹760-62 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹720-725. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹681, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹750, while groundnut oil ruled ₹1,050-1,070 for 10 kg.

Mustard seeds was quoted at ₹3,625 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,450. Soybean at ₹3,850 a quintal. In future, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its September and October contracts on the NCEDX today closing at ₹3,924 and ₹3,939 a quintal respectively.