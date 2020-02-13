Commodities

Old turmeric price decreases

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

The price of the old turmeric was decreased on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the new turmeric was sold at ₹5,529-6,767 a quintal of finger turmeric and ₹5,429-6,000 of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,499-6,334 , root variety was sold at ₹4,899-5,812 . Of the total arrival of 2,433 bags of turmeric 851 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the old turmeric was sold at ₹5,186-6,100 , root variety was sold at ₹4,366-5,269 . Of the arrival of 598 bags of turmeric 197 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,422 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,014-6,059 . Of the 757 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 661 bags were sold.

