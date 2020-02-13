Old turmeric price decreases

The price of the old turmeric was decreased on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the new turmeric was sold at ₹5,529-6,767 a quintal of finger turmeric and ₹5,429-6,000 of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,499-6,334 , root variety was sold at ₹4,899-5,812 . Of the total arrival of 2,433 bags of turmeric 851 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the old turmeric was sold at ₹5,186-6,100 , root variety was sold at ₹4,366-5,269 . Of the arrival of 598 bags of turmeric 197 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,422 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,014-6,059 . Of the 757 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 661 bags were sold.