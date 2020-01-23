One-day training programme on rubber budding and root trainer plants production

The Rubber Board organises a one-day training programme on rubber budding and production of root trainer plants at the Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on January 28. The course content includes brown budding, green budding and the production of root trainer plants. Farmers, nursery owners and those interested can participate in this programme. For details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326, 2351313 E. mail: training@rubberboard.org.in