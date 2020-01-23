Commodities

One-day training programme on rubber budding and root trainer plants production

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a one-day training programme on rubber budding and production of root trainer plants at the Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on January 28. The course content includes brown budding, green budding and the production of root trainer plants. Farmers, nursery owners and those interested can participate in this programme. For details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326, 2351313 E. mail: training@rubberboard.org.in

Kottayam
rubber (commodity)
vocational training
