Onion Retail Price Tracker: Thursday, January 23

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

Onion prices fall below ₹100/kg in Andaman, but consumers in Aizawl and Ambikapur yet to get relief

Mayabunder, in Andaman, saw a decline of ₹10/kg in onion prices from Wednesday’s prices. The bulb retailed at an average of ₹90/kg on Thursday, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website. Rewa, Jaipur and Mysuru also saw smaller declines of ₹5/kg to retail at ₹65/kg (Rewa), ₹35/kg (Jaipur) and ₹44/kg (Mysuru).

On the other hand, the price of the commodity climbed by ₹10/kg in Ernakulam to retail at ₹60/kg on Thursday. The all-India minimum and maximum prices of the bulb remained unchanged at ₹35/kg and ₹140/kg. Prices in most other centres remained unchanged.

Only three centres sold the commodity at an average retail price of ₹100 or more, namely, Kharagpur at ₹100/kg, Ambikapur at ₹120/kg and Aizawl at ₹140/kg. Over one-third of them – 46 centres – sold the bulb at ₹50/kg or less.

Zone-wise data

Here’s a look at how prices varied within zones on Thursday. In the North, onions were the most expensive in Gurugram, at ₹70/kg, whereas the commodity was the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹40/kg.

In the West, while Ambikapur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, cities such as Sagar and Jaipur sold it at ₹35/kg.

In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur, at ₹100/kg, whereas in Purnia and Rampurhat, the rate was relatively reasonable, at ₹45/kg.

In the North-East, while Aizawl sold the bulb at ₹140/kg, it was a far lower ₹58/kg in Guwahati.

In the South, onions were most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹90/kg, and cheapest in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Suryapet and Jadcherla, at only ₹40/kg.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Thursday, January 23:

 

 

