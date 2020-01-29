Onion Retail Price Tracker: Wednesday, January 29

Onions retailed below ₹50/kg, on an average, in over one-third of the centres (43) tracked by the Department of Consumers Affairs (DCA), on Wednesday. In centres such as Kanpur, Jaipur and Hyderabad, prices fell to as low as ₹30/kg, while in many others, including Vijaywada, Kozhikode, Chandigarh and Lucknow, it was selling at ₹45/kg.

In another 47 centres including Jammu, Varanasi, Agra, Gurugram, Amritsar and Ludhiana, the bulb retailed at ₹50-60/kg on Wednesday. Its prices have stayed unchanged at ₹140/kg in Aizawal and ₹120/kg in Ambikapur for most of January.

Data reported on the DCA website showed that prices have tumbled by ₹35/kg in Thiruchirapalli since last Thursday (January 23), to retail at ₹50/kg on Wednesday. Centres such as Kanpur, Purulia and Gangtok also saw prices crash by ₹20-25/kg to retail at ₹30/kg, ₹60/kg and ₹55/kg, respectively. Many other centres, including Nashik, Jaipur, Rewa, Cuttack and Ramanathapuram, saw prices fall by ₹5-15/kg since January 23. On the other hand, Shimla and Hisar saw prices climb by ₹5-10/kg to retail at ₹65/kg and ₹60/kg, respectively, on Wednesday.

The all-India minimum and maximum price of the bulb was ₹30/kg and ₹140/kg, respectively.

Among the top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai – where the consumption is high, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹40/kg, and the most expensive in Delhi, at ₹57/kg. In Mumbai, they retailed at ₹55/kg and in Kolkata, at ₹50/kg.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Wednesday, January 29.