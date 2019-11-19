Pepper price firms up on procurement from TN dealers

Innovations to disinfect and purify the air
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Pepper procurement by Tamil Nadu dealers from the primary markets has firmed up prices by Rs 4 per kg on Tuesday, realising an average price of Rs 325 per kg.
It is reported that Tamil Nadu-based dealers from Kambam and Theni also brought garbled pepper at Rs345 per kg from collection centres. There were allegations that these dealers are using this procured pepper to cover up the cardamom consignments brought from the auctions so as to evade tax, as cardamom prices are now ruling high in the recent period.
In Kochi, the quantity traded was 16 tonnes and new pepper was settled at Rs310. However, the upcountry demand was low due to the availability of imported pepper in the consuming markets, the traders said. Out of the imported pepper, there were low grade light pepper and high grade bold pepper as well as de-oiled spend pepper brought at Rs30 per kg, they alleged.
The market is generally firmer and how far it could continue is yet to be known, the traders said.
Quoting statistics from IPC meeting at Vietnam, the farming community said that India had imported 17,800 tonnes during January-October period, the same as the last year level. The imports for value addition and re-exports are still continuing unabated not only from Vietnam but from other countries such as Indonesia, Brazil as well.
According to analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd, pepper December futures remain unchanged at Rs317.90 on Tuesday.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...