Poor demand for turmeric

The sale of turmeric was decreased on Monday. “On Monday the sale of turmeric was decreased. Though the arrival was only 1,700 bags, traders purchased limited stock for their local demand. On an average 45 per cent turmeric were sold”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-7,269 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,525-6,299 a quintal.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,794-7,031 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,389- 6,529 a quintal.