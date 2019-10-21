Commodities

Poor demand for turmeric

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

The sale of turmeric was decreased on Monday. “On Monday the sale of turmeric was decreased. Though the arrival was only 1,700 bags, traders purchased limited stock for their local demand. On an average 45 per cent turmeric were sold”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-7,269 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,525-6,299 a quintal.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,794-7,031 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,389- 6,529 a quintal.

Published on October 21, 2019
commodities market
Erode
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India becomes net importer of refined copper importer after 18 years: Care Ratings