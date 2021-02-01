Pulses body sees zero impact of customs duty reduction

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) stated that the reduction in the customs duty in all pulses to 10 per cent has been offset by levying the agriculture infrastructure fund cess, resulting into a zero net impact on the sector.

Bimal Kothari, Vice Chairman, IPGA said, "As an association representing the pulses sector, IPGA wants a higher amount of import duty so that the landing cost of imported pulses should be higher than minimum support price which will take care of the interests of the farmers, consumers, government and the pulses trade and industry."

Hence, he added, "IPGA strongly recommends free trade of both imports and exports of pulses. With the government initiatives to boost production, the domestic production of pulses has risen, and imports have fallen from 60 lakh tonnes in 2016 - 2017 to 20 lakh tonnes of this fiscal year."

In her budget speech, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that MSP procurements for pulses had jumped nearly 40 times from what was in 2013-14. "The amount paid in 2013-2014 was ₹236 crores. In 2019-20 it increased to ₹8,285 crore. Now, in 2020-2021, it is at ₹10,530 crore, a more than 40 times increase from 2013-14," the Finance Minister had stated.